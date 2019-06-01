Modi hikes scholarships for wards of slain forces personnel

NEW DELHI: In his first decision after assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a hike in scholarship given to widows and wards of deceased or ex-service personnel of armed and paramilitary forces from the National Defence Fund and extended its ambit to include wards of state police officials martyred in terror or Maoist attacks.

The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of state police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks,” it said.

As many 500 individuals will be able to avail the quota for state police officials every year.

“Our government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India. Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks,” Modi tweeted.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s safety, security and the well-being of those who protect the nation, the very first decision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund,” the PMO said.

Under National Defence Fund, the Prime Minister’s scholarship scheme (PMSS)’ is being implemented to encourage technical and post-graduate education for the widows and wards of the deceased, ex-service personnel of Armed Forces and Para Military Forces and Railway Protection Force.

Scholarships are mainly given for medical, engineering, MBA, MCA and other equivalent technical courses.

Every year new scholarships are given for 5,500 wards of armed forces controlled by Ministry of Defence, for 2000 wards of paramilitary forces controlled by Ministry of Home Affairs and for 150 wards of forces controlled by Ministry of Railways.

