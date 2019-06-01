Mismatch between infrastructure grown and increase in vehicle population in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A mismatch between road infrastructure and growth of vehicular population is responsible for the recurrent traffic jams in the Srinagar city, an official report reveals.

According to the Srinagar master plan report, which was recently released by the JK government, traffic congestion in the city has reached a tipping point – to an extent that billions of man working hours are lost in negotiating the traffic a year.

Against the seven percent increase in the traffic, there has been marginal growth of the road infrastructure in the decade, report reads.

“Vehicular pollution is assuming critical dimensions and parking problems are aggravating. These problems among others will grow in size and scale unless action is taken now,” it adds.

The report has identified the present institutional structure of Transport Department and State Road Transport Corporation as reasons for its failure to handle city bus service in a professional and corporate manner. Srinagar urban transport project 1992 and comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) of 2012, have been in vogue to meet the ground realties but not a single step has been taken so far, as per the report.

Around 80,000 vehicles enter Srinagar city on daily basis. There is a need to identify potential public transport corridors supported by a High Capacity Transport System and a mass transport network to meet the future travel demand of the city, it added.

The report said that no action oriented step has been taken so far in the last two decades even as Srinagar has geographical disadvantages with physical thresholds like mountains, wetlands, and water bodies, major constraints in the development of an organised road network.

“The city road network is cramped because of missing links, incomplete rings, inefficient radials, bottlenecks, etc,” it reads.

“Some of the radials like Rangreth Road, Airport Road are virtually dead ends as they are not connected to any major arterials. Also the location of strategic installations across city has been another key impediment in the development,” it adds.

