Jumat-ul-Vida: Mirwaiz presses for peace, wants end to violence

Srinagar: Clashes broke out outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on the day of Juma-tul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramadan, which was also observed as Youm-e-Qudus and Youm-e-Kashmir (‘Palestine Day’ and ‘Kashmir Day’) at the call of Hurriyat Conference (G) leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Thousands offered congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid and the Mirwaiz, Muhammad Umar Farooq, delivered the Friday sermon. The Mirwaiz spoke of the importance of Jumat-ul-Vida and also of a way forward for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“Hurriyat is willing to support every initiative which is aimed at peaceful resolution of the (Kashmir) dispute, keeping in view the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” said the Mirwaiz who also heads one faction of the Hurriyat Conference.

The Mirwaiz spoke of how each day the youth of Kashmir are killed due to the unresolved conflict which has consumed lakhs of lives so far.

“South Kashmir has been turned into a permanent battleground, an expanding graveyard of our young, as we continue to shoulder the dead daily. We want this long cycle of killings and violence to end. We don’t want to see our youngsters, or an Indian or Pakistani soldier, die in this ‘forever’ conflict. India and Pakistan have to acknowledge and address the unresolved political problem in Kashmir. Without addressing the question of Kashmir, there will be repeated returns to perilous states of war as we have recently witnessed,” he said.

After the Mirwaiz’s sermon, people held a protest outside the Jamia Masjid raising slogans against the government and in favour of Azadi of Kashmir. The protests turned into street clashes, witnesses said, after youths pelted stones at the troops deployed outside the mosque and the troops fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Witnesses said that chaotic scenes were witnessed inside the Jamia Masjid due to the intense clashes outside. Women, children and elderly were seen running for cover amid wails and screams.

“Youths kept pelting the troops with stones and the clashes continued for hours together,” said an eyewitness.

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani had appealed to people to observe the last Friday of Ramadan as “Palestine and Kashmir Day”.

In a statement, Geelani made a fervent appeal to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to ponder on the current political scenario of Islamic countries and chalk out an effective strategy to address the challenges faced by the Muslim community.

He urged the world community to shun their silence and help resolve both the long-pending issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He appealed to the whole Muslim world to pray for a free Kashmir and a free Palestine on the eve of Friday prayers.

The second biggest gathering in Srinagar on Juma-tul-Vida was seen at Dargah Hazratbal, where thousands of devotees prayed together. The J&K Wakf Board, which controls the shrine, had made arrangements for the devotees who were seen thronging the shrine since early morning.

Congregational prayers were also held at all mosques and shrines in Srinagar including at Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahle-Hadith at Gawkadal, Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora, Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla, and different Imambaras.

The authorities had also pressed special buses to ferry devotees to and from Hazratbal Dargah.

The traffic police had issued a route plan for both private and public transport for the day to ensure smooth passage of devotees.

