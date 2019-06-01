JK Prisons department organizes Dawat-e-Iftaar for Srinagar Central Jail inmates

Srinagar: Concerned About Universal Social Empowerment (CAUSE) an NGO in collaboration with JK Prisons department on Friday organized a Dawati-te-Iftaar at Central Jail Srinagar for the jail inmates with awareness on ”Mental Health & Drug De- Addiction awareness”.

DGP JK prisons department, Dilbag Singh (IPS) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Welcoming the Chief Guest, other Guests and jail inmates, Executive Member CAUSE Ilyas Wali said “CAUSE is trying to reach to the needy sections of society to help them improve their lives”.

Among battery of resource persons, those who spoke on the occasion included , Mufti Mansoor, Ilyas Wali, Dr. Wiqar Bashir , Sheikh Aadil, Showket Shafi, Mir Zubair and short Skit Performed by Ravies Wathoori group.

The Chief Guest DGP said that all religious and national festivals are celebrated in the jails of the State for giving the inmates some moments of joy within the four walls of Prisons. He said the jail authorities ensure that all arrangements for fasting are in place in the jails so that the inmates can fast during the holy month. The jail inmates expressed their overwhelming gratitude and happiness on the goodwill gesture displayed by the authorities. The DGP prisons appreciated efforts of CAUSE for organizing the programme and said the NGO to hold more such programmes in future.

Meanwhile, on the occasion Mufti Mansoor highlighted the importance of fasting in Ramzaan and the month of Ramzaan, speaking to the inmates Mufti said “While in reality the rewards for fasting in Ramadan are countless and its full benefits known only to God.

Speaking on the occasion Sheikh Adil a fitness trainer emphasisised the need for physical fitness to help reduce stress in life. He also emphasizes the need for religious practices for keeping stress at bay.

On this occasion Dr. Wiqar interacted with inmates and provided them tips on stress management. He said, “it has been scientifically proved that one of the biggest factors in improving human health and longevity is reduction in stress and abstinence from of nicotine and other substances”.

The skit performed by the group conveyed the massage impressing people to keep away from narcotic substances.

Showket Shafi talked about importance of positive thinking and

Mir Zubair Patron CAUSE NGO Presented the vote of Thanks. Shah Zubair conducted the proceedings

The programme was organized and compeered under the supervision of Mir Zubair Rashid, patron CAUSE and was supported by, Talib Hussain , Shah Zubair, Ilyas Wali and other members of CAUSE.

The Programmer was attaneded by Dean Students Welafare ,Prof Raies Quadri, Dr. Shazia Manzoor and other dignities .

