Governor inaugurates new Block at JKs Chanakypuri Guest House

NEW DELHI: Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated a newly built ‘B-Block’- an extension to New Delhi’s Chanakypuri Guest House, at New Delhi here Friday. Advisors to Governor K. Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ganai, K.K. Sharma and K. Skandan-, Chief Secretary B.V.R.Subramanyam; Principal Resident Commissioner, Dheeraj Gupta, were present on the occasion.

The newly constructed complex adjacent to C-Block of Chanakyapuri Guest House built over on an area of 7,187 Sft. comprises 24 rooms. The building has four floors with the provision for an elevator. The project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 364.68 lakhs over a period of 15 months. The newly inaugurated complex shall cater to the ever increasing demand of accommodation for Officers/ patients /journalist and others visiting Delhi.

Principal Resident Commissioner, Dheeraj Gupta, briefed Governor about the accommodation available in the Guest Houses, renovation and up gradation of rooms at CPGH and 5-PR Road, New Delhi, initiatives taken in the last few months to improve the overall facilities in the existing Guest Houses including up gradation of restaurants, new food menus, new furniture/ fixtures and newly designed Menu Cards and Tent Cards.

Governor inspected the facilities available for guests in the various blocks and directed for providing all kind of assistance to the patients and other needy inmates who stay at the Guest Houses for the treatment of life consuming diseases. He appreciated the work done by the Resident Commission regarding the maintenance and beautification of the premises.

Governor later chaired a meeting to review the status of State Properties situated in the National Capital at Delhi as well as those situated Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai. He urged the J&K Resident Commission Office to make every effort to protect and preserve the properties of the State. During the meeting, newly elected MP from Ladakh Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgial and Members of Legislative Council were present.

A brief Power Point Presentation was presented by Dheeraj Gupta about the guest houses situated at CPGH; 5-Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi; Chandigarh Amritsar and Mumbai. He informed that Delhi Guest Houses, at 5-Prithvi Raj Road has a HEG Suite comprising 02 Bedrooms, HCM Block having 03 Bedrooms and Circuit House comprising 15 Rooms; Chankyapuri has 07 suites, 69 Rooms inclusive of new Block. Mumbai has 02 suites, 02 Bedroom flat and 03 Rooms; Chandigarh has 01 VIP Suite and 06 rooms and Amritsar has 01 VIP Suite and 06 Rooms. He also highlighted the work done relating to installation of new equipments like branded Tea/Coffee Vending Machines and introduction of new food menu comprising North and South Indian food and other beverages served in these guest houses.

