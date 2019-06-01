Farooq, Omar greet people on eve of Shab-e-Qadar

Srinagar: The National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday greeted the people on the eve of Shab e Qadar.

The duo in their message prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state and urged the governor administration to ensure all basic and effective facilities to the devotees at all shrines and mosques across the state, the statement said.

Farooq in his message on the on the Annual Urs (Youm e Visal) of Hazrat Alamdar e Kashmir Sheikh Nur Ud Din Noorani (RA) said that Kashmir had a history and that it was defined by Sufism.

“Hazrat Sheikh Nur Ud Din Wali Reshi (RA) is unarguably the most influential saint of kashmir whose saying is imprinted on the hearts of Kashmiri. He called for human brotherhood, god consciousness and penance. His saying spoke about the connection between man and god, conservation of environment and piety,” he said.

He added: He exhorted people towards good conduct, respecting dignity of life and self-realisation. His universal message despised extravagance and excesses which he said were the root causes of moral degradation of mankind. On this day I pay my humblest tributes to the great patron saint of ours. There is a great need making his teaching public, the young generation has a lot to emulate from his teaching an ascetic way of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

