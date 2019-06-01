Div Com announces Rs 2 Lakh relief for NoK of deceased tourist guide

Srinagar: Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Saturday announced that the tourist guide who saved five tourists including two foreigners will be awarded posthumously.

Hailing the brave act of the tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar, Ganai who heads the tourism department, said that he has also announced that the deceased’s family will be provided monetary help.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Basser Ahmad Khan said that he has announced Rs 2 lakh as immediate relief in favour of the bereaved family. Khan also heaped praises on Dar, saying that his act of bravery will be remembered for times to come.

Dar saved five tourists, two of them foreigners, after their boat capsized in fast flowing river Lidder near Mawoora area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening.

Unfortunately, Dar lost his life in the act. (GNS)

