Busy Maharaj Bazar misses the usual Eid buzz

Srinagar: With a week to Eid-ul- Fitr, shopping activities have picked in markets of Kashmir, however, Maharaj Bazar, one of the main shopping centres in the valley, is missing the expected buzz.

Even though shopkeepers are busy selling merchandise to shoppers, they are fearing poor sales this year due to decline in tourist inflow following uncertain political and security situation.

People are thronging the market especially before Iftaar, to purchase household items, clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and dry fruits. Traffic jam is also common in the market especially due to roadside makeshift carts.

“This market is most popular among shoppers of all ages and group as all household and fashionable items are available here,” said Khurshid Ahmad Shah, President Traders Association Maharaj Bazar.

He said special stalls will be set up for the sale of Eid specific items like bakery, dry fruits, spices and kitchenware as the demand picks up.

“You name the thing, we have that available here with variety and reasonable prices,” said Shah.

However, he said, the sale of Eid specific commodities like clothes, footwear and dry fruits do not attract many shoppers now.

“Our business is on decline due to various reasons especially the political and security uncertainties. Let’s pray things improve so that people shop happily and with interest,” Shah said.

Riyaz Ahmad, a shopper told Kashmir Reader that the market is famous for basic household things, dry fruits and disposable items.

“This year we mostly received shoppers buying stuff for weddings and other such occasions. Eid and Ramadhan shoppers were less,” he said.

Ahmad, who deals in dry fruits and decoration items, said that sale of some items increased recently, though people seemed reluctant to spend extra money.

“I am hopeful that more people visit our shops in coming days as it is best time for us to earn,” he said.

Buyers in large number, mostly women and children, are crowding the shops which are offering discounts. Although, owners are claiming to offer Eid discount but people say the discount is ‘hoax’ to lure customers.

“All the varieties of clothes have seen a rise in prices as sale increases before Eid. This is sheer cheating,” said Aisha, a customer.

“Shopkeepers attract people through posters announcing discount but they are actually playing a business trick which is dishonesty. It discourages customers,” she said.

