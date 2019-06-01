Anti-PHE protests held in Budgam village

Budgam: The residents of Nasrullahpora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the scarcity of potable water in the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the residents, mostly women, blocked the main road thereby leading to traffic chaos in the area.

They said that the protestors raised slogans against the Public Health Engineering Department.

One of the protesters said that the people of the area are being forced to drink the contaminated water causing water-borne diseases.

The protests were going on when reports last came in.

