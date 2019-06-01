After Div Com, Governor salutes bravery of tourist guide, announces Rs 5 lakh to his family

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday saluted the bravery of Kashmiri Tourist Guide, who lost his life while rescuing five drowning tourists from the Lidder river in Pahalgam on Friday.

He described deceased tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar as a real life hero.

“Rouf sacrificed his life for saving lives of others,”governor said.

Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the his family for the exemplary display of selfless action.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Basser Ahmad Khan has announced Rs 2 lakh as immediate relief in favour of the bereaved family. Khan also heaped praises on Dar, saying that his act of bravery will be remembered for times to come.

