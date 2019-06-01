A wood-cutter who lost his life and two little girls their father

SHOPIAN: The 26-year-old civilian who was killed during clashes between government forces and local youths in Pinjora area of Shopian on Wednesday evening, was a father of two minor daughters and worked as a wood-cutter to earn for his poor family two square meals a day.

Sajad Ahmad Parray, according to his relatives, had gone out for work on Wednesday and was killed by government forces when he was returning home.

Sajad Ahmad was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Badrhama village, some two kilometers from district headquarters Shopian, at about 8:30 in the morning after multiple rounds of funeral prayers. Hundreds of people took part in the prayers and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, locals said.

Sajad was living separately in a one-storey house with his wife and two little daughters. His younger daughter, Aayat, is eight months old while the elder, Sabreena, is five years old.

Ali Muhammad Parray, Sajad’s father, told Kashmir Reader that his son was working as a wood cutter despite having just one good arm. Sajad’s left arm, he said, had been broken after a fall from a tree some years ago.

“He had gone to Nadigam for routine work. When he was going to Pinjora in connection with the same work, he was killed there by the government forces,” Ali Muhammad said.

Sajad, according to relatives, was injured by a bullet at Pinjora. They said that he was rushed to district hospital Shopian, from where he was shifted to Pulwama but lost the battle with life on the way.

Sajad’s wife Beuty Jan said that her husband once fell from a tree and fractured his arm. “He had steel rods inserted in his left arm but to meet the two ends of the family he was working as a wood cutter,” she said with cries and sobs while holding her infant daughter.

Villagers said that one of Sajad’s elder brothers was killed a decade ago in an encounter as a militant.

Locals said that four of Sajad’s sisters were married so were his two brothers.

The government forces called off their operation at Pinjora at about 2am in the night after no militant’s body was found at the encounter site. A shed and an underground water tank at the site were destroyed during the encounter between militants and government forces. Reports said that the militants had managed to give the slip to forces and had escaped under the cover of darkness.

