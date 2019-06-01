67095 grievances disposed during Governor’s Rule

SRINAGAR: Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June – 31st May, 2019, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 67326 complaints/grievances of which 67095 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 231 complaints / grievances are under process.

Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

