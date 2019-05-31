Two policemen injured in ongoing Kishtwar gunfight

Kishtwar: Two policemen were injured in an ongoing encounter at Marwah area of Kishtwar in Jammu division on Friday afternoon.

Reports reaching GNS said that a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon at Oppun village of Marwah today in the afternoon.

SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak told GNS that the gunfight broke out with the militants after the joint team of security forces laid a cordon in the area.

He said that during the operation two policemen were injured and have been hospitalised.

When reports last came in the operation was going on in the area.

