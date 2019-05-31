Two militants slain in Tral gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with government forces in Nanar village of Midoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Police sources said that the bodies of two militants have been recovered from the site of gunfight and their identification is being ascertained.

The gunfight ensued after a joint team of Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces intensified the searches, militants hiding in the area opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

Meanwhile sources said that authorities have snapped mobile internet services in Police district Awantipora.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

