Two local militants killed in Sopore amid stone-pelting

Sopore: A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by the army’s 22 RR, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, and paramilitary CRPF in Dangerpora village in Sopore on Thursday morning, after “inputs of presence of a group of militants in the area”, police said.

Police sources said that the search operation continued for several hours until, in the afternoon, when the forces zeroed in on Bunpora Mohla locality of the village, militants hiding there opened fire. In the gunfight that ensued, two local militants were killed.

Both the slain militants were identified as Sopore residents: Nasser Ahmed Mir, son of Mohammad Yousuf Mir, resident of Brath village; and Asif Ahmed War, son of Ghulam Mohammad War, a resident of Warpora area.

Police said that Naseer was active since November 17, 2017, while Asif was missing from his home since February 2 this year, when he presumably joined militant ranks.

To avoid any protests by youth, the authorities closed most of the secondary schools in Sopore sub-division of Baramulla district. Internet services were suspended in entire Sopore sub-district.

Local sources said that as soon as the gunfight began, dozens of local youths arrived at the site and began hurling stones and bricks at the government forces. Police had to use tear smoke shells, pellets and aerial firing to disperse the stone-pelting youth. Locals said that the protesting youths kept trying to break the cordon so as to reach the encounter site, but the deployed forces kept them engaged some distance away from the site.

Police in a statement appealed to people to not venture near the encounter site as it could prove dangerous due to stray explosive material laying there.

Police also said in their statement that arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

Local sources said that the two slain militants had been active in Sopore area.

