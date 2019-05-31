‘Transformed’ England and India are favourites, says Pietersen

LONDON: A transformed England under Eoin Morgan and India are the favourites but ‘dark horses’ Australia and ‘unpredictable’ West Indies too have bright chances of lifting the ICC ODI World Cup, says Kevin Pietersen.

Asked to predict the winner, Pietersen, a former England captain, said: “India and England are probably the favourites. But the dark horses are Australia and the unpredictables are West Indies.

Pietersen, who played alongside Morgan in the past, heaped praise on the current skipper for transforming the current English side.

“Eoin Morgan has transformed them. I’m not surprised because I was sat on a train with him years ago”, talking about the way we need to play positive cricket.

“It’s just beautiful to see the way English players are playing now. It’s something that makes me so happy, to see them fully committed to their strokes, the way they don’t fear failure, and how they are allowed to fail, the way they are backed,” he said.

Pietersen, 38, hoped England could cope up with the pressure of expectation from home fans in their bid towards maiden World Cup glory.

“I’m not so sure putting all the eggs in one basket is the smartest move. Because the common man still loves Test cricket,” he said at the official tournament opening ceremony here on Wednesday.

“I mean you guys have already said that they are winning the World Cup,” Pietersen told the assembled press.

“That’s the problem. I got back (to England) on Tuesday, and I’ve seen that England have already won the World Cup! According to you guys, there is a lot of pressure and I know, as I have been part of that whole syndrome.

The ICC World Cup begins Thursday with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening game here.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

