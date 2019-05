Srinagar: Intense clashes broke out between protesters and government forces in Midoora villages of Tral, following gunfight here.

Reports said that soon after the gunfight started, youth came out on roads and pelted stones on forces in Midoora & Batagund villages.

Reports said that it was retaliated by forces by teagas and sound shells.

The gunfight was going on when this report was being filed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print