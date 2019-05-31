Four dead, ten injured as passenger vehicle slips into gorge in Doda

Doda: Four people were killed while nine others suffered injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Khelani Nala in Doda late Thursday evening.

A police official said that an overcrowded Tavera bearing registration number JK02AN 8186 met with an accident when it was on way from Batote to Bhalla.

The passengers were shifted to Doda hospital for treatment where doctors declared four among them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Badal and his brother Akshay Kumar sons of Bhushan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar son of Madan Lal and Chanku Ram son of Bhagat Ram.

Reports said that five of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.

