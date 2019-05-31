RK Sarovar Portico to hold workshop for bakery enthusiasts

Srinagar: The bakery unit of Hotel RK Sarovar Portico Srinagar is introducing special bakeries this Eid, and plans to hold a workshop for women interested in learning bakery preparation.

The specialities have been prepared by Deepak Kumar, a chef with “five star specialization” in bakery and confectionery.

“Special items like cake, cookies, pastries and cream rolls made by Deepak Kumar will be available on sale and for ordering from 1st June and the delivery will start from June 3,” Marifan Gull, Sales and Marketing Manager of the hotel said.

Besides, the hotel will be conducting a two-day free workshop for women interested in bakery preparation, he added.

The workshop will be held on June 2 and 3, for which the raw material will be provided by the hotel.

He said that anyone can participate by registering for the workshop before June 1 on the hotel phone numbers (2500213, 87150 00174).

A limited number of participants will be selected on first come first serve basis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

