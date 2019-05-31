Predawn gunfight rattles Shopian village

Srinagar: A predawn gunfight ensued between militants and government forces in the orchards of Draggad area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that mixed contingents of government forces including army’s 44 RR, Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary CRPF laid a cordon and launched search operation in Draggad-Sugan area in the wee hours following information about the presence of militants.

They said that as the teams of government forces tightened the cordon around the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces leading to an intense exchange of fire.

More details to follow.

