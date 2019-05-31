One more body recovered from Shopian gunfight spot,toll 3

Shopian : Another body was recovered from the Shopian gunfight site on Friday afternoon taking the toll to 3.

An official said that a joint team of forces including 44 RR, CRPF and SOG Zainapora launched search operation after having specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

On intensifying search operation towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon forces triggered an encounter, he said.

“After initial exchange of fire two dead bodies were recoverd whose identification is being ascertained,” the official said

He said fresh firing had started in the orchards resulting in killing of one more militant.

Meanwhile clashes erupted in the area between protestors and government forces in the area.

As a precautionary measure mobile internet services have been snapped in the district.

