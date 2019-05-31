Militant slain in Shopian gunfight; mobile internet shut

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in a gunfight with government forces in Draggad area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district in the predawn hours of Friday.

The gunfight ensued after government forces laid a siege in the orchards of Draggad following inputs about the presence of militants.

A police source said that as the forces zeroed in towards the spot where the militants were suspected to be hiding, the hiding militants fired upon the government forces triggering a gunfight.

He said that one militant has been killed in the gunfight while the operation is underway.

The source said that the body of the militant has been retrieved from the gunfight site while his identity and affiliation is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the authorities snapped the mobile internet services in the district soon after the gunfight erupted.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

