ICC World Cup 2019 starts, Google dedicates Doodle

LONDON: Cricket World Cup 2019 started on Thursday in London, and Google dedicated a Google Doodle to the event on its search homepage.

The creative Google Doodle has a quirky animation to it as well, and it marks the beginning of the biggest sporting event of 2019. The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will go on all of June, with the final match held on July 4.

The Cricket World Cup 2019 Google Doodle sports a black background and the letters ‘O’ and ‘L’ are replaced with a cricket ball and stumps respectively. A bowler is then seen bowling the ball to the batsmen, and once the ball is hit, a fielder catches the ball. This little animation tries to show the game antics, a tribute to the start of the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Clicking on the doodle will take you to the search results for the keyword ‘Cricket World Cup 2019’, and the search results first show the ICC Cricket World Cup schedule, with details on which match will be held today, tomorrow, and thereafter. It should display live scores as well, when the match begins.

Day 2 (May 31) of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see Pakistan face off against West Indies at 3pm IST, with Day 3 (June 1) seeing the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match start at the same time, followed by Afghanistan vs Australia at 6pm IST. Day 4 (June 2) will have Bangladesh vs South Africa starting at 3pm IST.

There’s an option to share the Cricket World Cup 2019 Google Doodle as well, and the button sits at the bottom right of the doodle. Clicking on the share icon will allow users to share the doodle link of Facebook, Twitter, or even via email. It also allows you to copy a unique link that can be shared on any other platform as well.

