Gunfight rages in Midoora village of Tral

Srinagar: Encounter raged between militants and government forces on Friday afternoon in Midoora village of Tral township in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, reports said.

This is the second encounter which broke out between militants and government forces in South Kashmir on Friday.

Earlier, during the day two militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter with government forces in a Shopian village of south Kashmir, police said.

Civilian identified as Jasim Ahmad Shah of Malnad- Sugan, two militants including Hizb commander Abid Manzoor Magray alias Saju Tiger and Hilal Ahmad were killed in the encounter.

Saju Tiger is the resident of Nowpora Payeen village of Pulwama and Hilal Ahmad resident of Armula Pulwama.

