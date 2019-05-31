Governor, advisors greet people on Jumat-ul-Vida

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has conveyed his warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

Governor observed that Jumat-ul-Vida is an auspicious time to offer special prayers and seek blessings of the Almighty. He prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the State.

Advisors to Governor – Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K Skandan – have extended greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

In his message, Advisor Ganai, who is also Chairman of J&K Wakf Board, directed Vice Chairman J&K Wakaf Board and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to make adequate arrangements for the celebration of Jumat-ul-Vida with religious fervour.

He also prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.

Advisor Skandan in his message expressed hope that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

