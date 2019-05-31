Friday of the Farewell!

Jumu ‘atul Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is upon us. It is the Friday when we will bid a tearful farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan. It will be tearful because the month of Ramadan allows us to cleanse ourselves, spiritually and even physically, and accords us the opportunity of putting ourselves on the way of the taqwa. Dawn to dusk fasting, abstention from food , drink and carnal pleasures, vigorous and keen attention to prayers, including the taraweeh, the rhythms of zikr and so , to a large extent ensure that our selves remain oriented toward taqwa. There are some or even many who use the opportunity of Ramadan to actually go beyond the fard, sunnah requirements and devote themselves wholeheartedly to Ibadah. For all of us then, the closure and ending of the month of Ramadan is a sad one. But the locus of the spiritual energy of Muslims around the world will be the Jumu ‘atul Vida wherein we will pray wholeheartedly and then bid a sad farewell to the month of Ramadan. All this is well and good and corresponds to the expectations we have of ourselves and our great religion has from us. But there are two themes that we must bear in mind. The Ibadah that we do, during or after / before Ramadan, must be solely and wholly for the pleasure of Almight Allah. That is, it must not be for mere ostentatious display and show off. More importantly, there should be no trade involved in our Ibadah. It should, to repeat, be entirely for seeking Allah’s benevolence and pleasure. Second, undoubtedly, because of the nature of Ramadan which entails vigorous spiritual discipline and regimens, and naturally, there is an effect on our personalities and temperaments. We tend to become more compassionate, generous and in most of the cases, honest in our dealings or muaamilaat. The challenge is that these attributes of characters and traits must remain with us and be our defining personality characteristics even after Ramadan, that is , when the Ramadan effect wears off. This can, in the mean, be achieved by maintaining fidelity to our great religion and faith, by reminding ourselves through and in thought, deed and prayer of the requirements of our faith and remaining true to it. What best day to make a pledge to do all this than the Jumu ‘atul Vida.

