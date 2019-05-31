DGP reviews security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu May 30: Director General of Police Sh.Dilbag Singh chaired a high level security review meeting of senior Police officers, Paramilitary /Army and Intelligence agencies in Police Control Room Jammu this evening to review the security arrangements of Amar Nath Yatra.

Threadbare discussions were held to review the security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of yatra. The discussion were held on the security and facilities being extended to the pilgrims during their stay in the base camp of yatries at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu and other lodging centers. DGP J&K Dilbag Singh while reviewing arrangements for Yatra impressed upon the officers to make sincere efforts for providing all basic amenities to Yatries at various transit and lodging centres across Jammu city to ensure their comfortable stay before leaving for the destinations. He emphasized upon establishment of joint control rooms for better and close Coordination between all agencies to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra.

He advised the police officers to ensure humane approach while dealing with public and directed them to remain extra vigilant and stern while dealing with criminals and anti-social elements. DGP also reviewed the transport plans placed for the safety and hassle free movement of the yatris on the highway. Frequent checking / search operations should be launched in the suspected areas and more hard work is required to be put in to neutralize the terrorists. He assured that all required support from the Police Headquarters would be made available for all arrangements and contingencies. IGP Jammu Zone M.K.Sinha made a detailed presentation about all the arrangements made for smooth conduct of yatra throughout Jammu Zone.

IGP Jammu elaborated the measures taken by the security forces to check and plug the infiltration from across the border. Anti militancy operations launched by the police were also discussed in the meeting and important directions were given by Director General of Police. Officers from army, CAPFs and Intelligence Agencies shared their assessments. District SPs and Range DIsG briefed the DGP and participants that all required arrangements are being tied up at all levels. CAPF Officers also briefed about the preparedness being made by their organizations.

