Department of Post to reconduct exams for the posts of MTS and Postman

Srinagar: The Department of Post, Jammu and Kashmir Circle is reconducting the examination for the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) on 23.06.2019 and for the post of Postman on 30.06.2019. The posts are being filled for vacancy year 2012 (Direct Recruitment).

The examination will be conducted only for those candidates who had appeared in the aforesaid examination conducted on 17.04.2016 (MTS) and 24.04.2016 (Postman). However, the examinations were later cancelled due to administrative reasons, an official statement said.

The Department of Post has established examination centres at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh for the candidates.

