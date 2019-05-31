China deplores US criticism of Tiananmen Square protests as “a full-on massacre”

Beijing: China Friday strongly dismissed a US official’s comment that the Chinese government’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square 30 years ago was “a full-on massacre , terming it as an “unfounded accusation” and asked Washington to stop interfering in its internal affairs.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Thursday said that the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen incident shouldn’t be forgotten and that it was “a full-on massacre of peaceful protestors”.

Tiananmen Square here witnessed brutal massacre of students rebelling against the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1989, demanding democracy. Thousands were believed to have been killed in the protests.

The massive square became famous all over the world with an iconic picture of a young man standing before a row of battle tanks in a bid to stop them.

As to what the US spokesperson said is an unfounded accusation against China and interference in its internal affairs. China deplore that and firmly opposes that,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“We urge the US to stop issuing such statements and playing same old tune year after year interfering in China’s internal affairs so as to avoid undermining our mutual trust and mutual beneficial cooperation, he said.

Geng said that US should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and Chinese people will continue to move forward on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Every year, the Chinese government puts up strong defence against the protestors, saying that the great achievements made by China in the past three decades testify the righteousness of the path chosen by the Communist Party of China.

The Chinese government continues to reiterate that history has shown that the path chosen by it was right, he said.

As to this, political disturbance in 1980s has a very clear conclusion. This year marks the 70th year of new China. The enormous achievements we have made have proven that we have made out a development path that is suitable for our national condition, Geng said.

On Thursday, China’s military spokesman Wu Qian took exception to the word suppression in a query on Tiananmen incidents.

First of all, a clarification. I don’t agree with you for using the word suppression’, Wu said.

In the last 30 years, the course of China’s reforms, development and stability, the successes we have achieved have already answered this question, he said.

