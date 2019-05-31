Chairman JK Bank dedicates AAS to cancer patients of the state under CSR

Srinagar: Chairman and CEO JK Bank Parvez Ahmed today dedicated AAS (All About Support) a Cancer Patients’ Hostel in Amboli,Andheri West Mumbai, to provide accommodation facilities to cancer patients of J&K state who visit Mumbai for treatment of the life consuming disease in TATA Memorial Cancer Institute and other renowned oncology centres in Mumbai.The facility was dedicated by the Chairman in presence of Bank’sExecutive Presidents P K Tickoo and R K Chhiber, President G N Teli besides Vice Presidents Sushil Gupta, Roshan Khayal &Zonal Head Mumbai Shafat Hussain and a number of officials of the Bank.

Delineating about the initiative of the Bank under Corporate Social Responsibility the Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed after dedicating the facility said,” Our state has seen a spurt in cases of the terminal disease and most of the patients who travel for treatment mainly to Mumbai are not having sufficient guidance and means to bear the expenses required for treatment and also the expensive lodging at Mumbai. This compounds the troubles of patients and their attendants already reeling under distress. A number of requests were being received by the Bankfor accommodating them in Bank’s small staff residential facility in Andheri West. As a humanitarian gesture the Bank had earlier dedicated two rooms but these were unable to cope up with the unfortunate inflow of patients. Empathizing with the sufferings of the patients from the state, our staff has volunteered to move to rented accommodation and we have after developing the facility under the CSR initiative of the Bank dedicated it today in the holy month of Ramadaan as a humble contribution for alleviating the sufferings of patients and their attendants who often are ready to invest everything for treatment of their loved ones.”

“This would lessen the financial burden and provide succor to the patients and save them the trouble of arranging accommodation while reeling under the debilitating ailment. This I think is a significant contribution of the Bank for the welfare of the people of our state to alleviate the miseries for the Cancer Patients & attendants. This is also very special day to the Bank as we have transcended the boundaries of formal banking beyond business out of state on such a scale for the first time and are having a plan to have such facility in Delhi too soon as a number of Patients are also travelling to Delhi for the purpose of treatment”. Added Parvez Ahmed.

The Chairman further elaborated,” I have always believed in the concept of well defined triple bottomline of economic, environmental and social goals simultaneously to make JK Bank as one of the most responsible corporate citizen with a responsibility beyond our basic responsibility to our shareholders; a responsibility to a broader constituency that includes our key stakeholders: customers, employees, government – the people of the communities in which we operates. I firmly believe that sustainable growth depends on the economic, environmental, and social well being of the society in which we operate.”

The Bank, he further informed,has hired professional dedicated resourcesfrom the state to run the facility by creating a homely environment for the patients besides providing them the requisite guidance and liaison with the specialists in the hospitals.

Later in the day the Chairman interacted with the bank staff.

