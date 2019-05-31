Bus services in Srinagar can’t be improved under current system: Master Plan 2035

SRINAGAR: The institutional structure of the Transport Department and of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) is such that it cannot handle city bus service in a professional manner, reads the Srinagar Metropolitan Plan (SMP) 2035 report.

The SMP 2035 is the new “master plan” for Srinagar city that has recently been approved by the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor SP Malik. It proposes a separate body – the Srinagar Metropolitan Transport Corporation (SMTC) – to handle the city’s transport, from its planning and design to its operations and management.

“The present city bus service in Srinagar is operated by a large number of private minibus or bus operators with permits from RTO. Most of the operators are single bus operators and they operate under the umbrella of their bus union,” reads the report.

This system, according to the report, does not offer good quality bus service. The report points out that as car ownership will grow in the city, commuters will abandon the bus service and shift to their own personal vehicle.

The report suggests that the new corporation will set standards for city buses, and induct modern low-floor urban buses to run on different routes.

“It may also involve existing bus operators under some schemes. The SMTC shall work under the overall guidance of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA). It could be a Joint Venture company on equity bases and arrange funds through equity, long bonds,” the report suggests.

Srinagar city faces a perennial problem of traffic congestion. To solve this, the report suggests that planning should be aimed at making public transport the preferred mode for all users, through a mix of incentives and disincentives.

Apart from aspects like frequency of buses, inter-modal integration, a possible single ticketing system, and use of parking policy as a means to influence vehicle use, the quality of public transport, particularly buses, would need to be significantly upgraded, keeping in view the necessity of clean transport, the report says.

“It is well known that public transport occupies less road space and causes less pollution per passenger-km than personal vehicles. As such, public transport is a more sustainable form of transport,” the report says.

