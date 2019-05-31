BCCI suspends India A cricketer Rinku Singh for three months

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday suspended India A and Uttar Pradesh player Rinku Singh for participating in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

As per the BCCI, Singh did not seek permission from the board before taking part in the T20 league hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations.

“As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without its permission. Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019.

“He has been removed from the current India A squad set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka A starting May 31, 2019. The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations,” the board said in a statement.

However there are questions being raised as to why Rinku, a young player wasn’t at least given a warning about the consequences he could face for his indiscretion.

“If Irfan Pathan, who played significant amount of international cricket, was not even given a rap on the knuckles for registering in CPL after being well aware about the rules and regulations, suspending Rinku after his first mistake is simple double standards,” a senior BCCI official, privy with working of Cricket Operations team, told PTI on Thursday.

