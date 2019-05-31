As Eid nears, vendors and shoppers increase on streets; so do traffic jams

SRINAGAR: Traffic jams have suddenly increased on Srinagar roads as vendors in the build-up to Eid have further strengthened their occupation of roadsides and footpaths.

While traffic mismanagement continues to hassle people in Srinagar, local volunteers are helping people out of the grid-locks in the absence of traffic police.

People in Srinagar are up in arms against the authorities for failing to rid the city of traffic jams in most parts of the summer capital. The locals said that in most places and at important intersections, traffic police were not present to manage the gridlocks and congestion, which can stretch for hours together.

As the festival Eid ul fitr is being celebrated next week, streets across the summer capital have been filled by vendors selling their merchandise on stalls placed randomly along the roads.

Areas like Rajouri Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Hawal, Nowhatta, Lal Chowk, Jahangir Chowk and Batamaloo witnessed a huge traffic mess on Wednesday as vehicular movement came to halt for a considerable period of time with no one regulating the traffic.

At the city centre, the traffic police tried to manage the traffic from Hari Singh High Street to Amira Kadal and M.A Road, but there was hardly any visible improvement in the traffic flow.

Blaming the government for not having made proper arrangements to streamline things, commuter Bennish Jan said the traffic mess is a regular occurrence when it comes to festivals like Eid.

“We have to suffer always; every time the festival of Eid comes, the city witnesses chaos and traffic flow gets affected as a result, causing inconvenience to people,” he said.

Another commuter, Farooq Ahmad, said, “There should be a proper procedure of how things should go during festive days, and traffic policemen should be holding the charge these days to regulate traffic.”

“We urge the administration to kindly make traffic movement smooth by deploying traffic personnel at every corner in Shahr-e-Khas to avoid a mess in the coming days , We are happy to see whe huge rush that comes into the old city area, but due to the traffic mess, people as well as shopkeepers always suffer,” said Bashir Ahmad, president of Shahr-e-Khas traders’ association.

He also said, “In Shahr-e-Khas, we don’t have parking facility, which is the other cause for the huge traffic jams. In the coming days, there will be a huge rush of people. The traffic department has to manage things, so that people don’t face any kind of problem.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Tahir Gillani, however, told Kashmir Reader that they have already issued the traffic advisor

“Lal Chowk is the busiest area when it comes to traffic congestion. Since the occasion is bigger, we can’t stop people from visiting the city centre,” he said.

“From business persons to employees, everybody wanst to go back home before iftaar, due to which vehicles are more in roads in the peak hours, which affects traffic movement. We are trying our best to manage the traffic,” he said

He further added that additional deployment has been made, keeping in view the Eid rush.

