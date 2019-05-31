Army Colonel Injured Seriously After Shoots Self In Leh, Hospitalized

Srinagar: A senior Army officer was injured seriously after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Siachen Glacier area of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Official sources told GNS that the army officer of Colonel rank namely Rohit Singh Solanki of 6 MAHAR regiment, posted at Siachen Glacier, shot himself with service rifle from one of his guard part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) near Paratpur of Nubra sub division.

Soon after the incident, the personnel of the QRT immediately took the officer and shifted him to near by army’s health facility in serious conditions.

A police officer while confirming the incident told GNS that they have taken cognizance and launched investigation as to why the officer has taken such an extreme step.

