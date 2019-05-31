Amit Shah gets Home, Rajnath to be new Defence Minister, Jaishankar to be EAM

Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (Independent charge):
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space; and
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Cabinet Ministers
1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence
2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs
3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
4. D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
5. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
6. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
7. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
8. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries
10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs
12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development
13. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs
14. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles
15. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences
16. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting
17. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry
18. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel
19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs
20. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
21. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
23. Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
2. 2. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning
3. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry ofAyurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
5. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
6. Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism
7. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
8. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce And Industry
9. Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals And Fertilizers.