2 militants, civilian killed in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants and a civilian were killed on Friday in an encounter with government forces in a Shopian village of south Kashmir, police said.

Official said that a joint team of forces including 44 RR, CRPF and SOG Zainapora launched search operation after having specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

On intensifying search operation towards the suspected spot in Dragud village, hiding militants fired upon forces triggered an encounter.

Civilian identified as Jasim Ahmad Shah of Malnad- Sugan, two militants including Hizb commander Abid Manzoor Magray alias Saju Tiger and Hilal Ahmad were killed in the encounter.

Saju Tiger is the resident of Nowpora Payeen village of Pulwama and Hilal Ahmad resident of Armula Pulwama.

Police in a statement said that Shopian encounter today has resulted in elimination of two terrorists and one active associates of the terrorists. “Arms & ammunition were recovered.The killed terrorist is understood to be Saju Magrey of HM.He was involved in series of terror crimes including IED incidents,” it said.

