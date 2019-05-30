Transfer policy cast aside for college teachers enjoying plum postings in Kashmir

Srinagar: In clear violation of its own Transfer Policy devised almost a decade ago, the Higher Education Department (HED) has not transferred college teachers for the past several years, with “influential” teachers enjoying plum postings at a particular college for decades now.

As per the Transfer Policy framed by the HED in 2010, the maximum term of a college teacher at a particular college “shall not exceed three years at a stretch”.

A teacher, the transfer policy says, can be considered for posting at the same college only “after he/she serves in other colleges for five years”.

However, Kashmir Reader has learnt about scores of college teachers who have been posted at a particular college for as long as two decades, a clear violation of the transfer policy.

A senior professor at Government Boys Degree College Baramulla is enjoying the posting since the year 1999 with the HED not transferring him even once since then, reliable sources revealed to Kashmir Reader.

Several other professors at the same college have not been transferred by the HED for a period ranging from 6-11 years, sources added.

At Srinagar’s Amar Singh College, a senior professor is enjoying the plum posting there since the year 2001, a college insider said.

The insider said that several other senior professors had not been transferred from the college for the last more than a decade.

Although a few teachers, who had been posted at Government College for Women MA Road for the last several years, were transferred last year “to calm down things”, a college insider told Kashmir Reader that many professors continue to enjoy the plum posting at the institution for several years in contravention of the Transfer Policy.

Things are not different at Government Degree College Pulwama in south Kashmir. An insider at the college told Kashmir Reader that some professors at the college had not been transferred for the last two decades.

A senior professor in the HED said that the Transfer Policy of 2010, which was supposed to ensure availability of teachers at colleges across the state, had been thrown to the backburner by the department.

He said the Transfer Policy can be constructive if followed in letter and spirit.

“While influential teachers are enjoying plum postings for years, the rest are victimised by the department,” he said.

The professor said that some college teachers had even “superannuated from the same college they were posted at for the first time after being transferred intermittently for brief periods”.

“On the other hand, a college professor spent most of his posting time outside the valley and after being transferred to the valley, he was finally sent back to Doda district for the last 3 months of his service,” added the professor.

Pertinently, the Transfer Policy of 2010 lays down that “transfer of teaching faculty/head of the institution shall be made on rotation basis so that every teaching personal/head of the institute serves in colleges other than the colleges of Srinagar/Jammu cities and teaching faculty having longest stay with no outside service shall move first from the colleges of these two cities”.

It says that the transfer of teaching faculty/head of the institution on security grounds “can be considered temporarily for one year in the first instance, if threat perception on the relevant date is certified by an officer of not below the rank of ADGP (CID)”.

“Threat perception of such a faculty member shall be got reviewed after every six months,” it adds.

Secretary HED, Talat Parvez, did not respond to calls by this reporter.

