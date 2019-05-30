Sopore Encounter: One militant killed, operation on

Sopore: One militant has been killed in ongoing gunfight which broke out between militants and government forces in Sopore village of Baramulla district in north Kashmir on Thursday after several hours of siege.

A senior police officer told GNS that one militant has been killed amid ongoing encounter.

As per the sources two LeT militants are believed to be trapped.

Earlier Reports reaching GNS said that a joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the Bunpora Mohalla of Dangerpora Sopore area this morning.

After several hours long siege, the joint team intensified the searches and fired some gunshots towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire leading to an encounter, they said.

A police officer also confirmed that the gunfight broke out between the militants and the government forces in the area and said that two militants are believed to be under trapped.

He said that earlier the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants.

When reports last came in the firefight was going on.

Meanwhile authorities suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure in wake of the operation.

In order to prevent any law and order problem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lily in a statement issued to GNS ordered closure of all colleges, Higher secondary in Sopore and all higher secondaries in Zaingeer belt.

