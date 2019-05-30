Sincerely desire Kashmir issue is resolved in line with aspirations of people: Turkey

Ankara: Turkey is “deeply” concerned with the security and humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

“Turkey sincerely desires that Kashmir issue is resolved through peaceful means between India and Pakistan based on relevant UN resolutions in line with aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

His remarks came after a Jeddah meeting of Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Saudi Arabia, where he will hand over Turkey’s presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Saudi Arabia.

Turkey assumed the OIC term presidency in 2016.

