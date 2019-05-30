Shopian observes shutdown on 10th death anniversary of Asiya, Neelofar

Srinagar: A complete shut down is being observed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofar.

On this day in 2009, Asiya (17) then and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) were gang raped and murdered and their dead indies were recovered from Rambi Ara stream.

All business establishments, shops and schools are closed in the district while as traffic is off the roads.

Hurriyat Conference has also called for shutdown in the district to commemorate their death anniversary.

