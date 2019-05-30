SAC approves promotion of IAS officers

Clears family courts in Srinagar, Jammu

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik cleared promotion of IAS officers to apex scale.

There are two each officers of 1987, 1988 and 1989 batch allotted to J&K cadre.

An official handout said that the SAC approved the promotion of M Pardip Kumar Tripathi, IAS (JK:1987), Sudhanshu Panday, IAS (JK:1987), Sundeep Kumar Nayak, IAS (JK:1988) and Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (JK:1988), Atal Dulloo, IAS (JK:1989) & Umang Narula, IAS (JK:1989) to Apex Scale w.e.f 01.02.2019.

The promotion of the first three officers who are currently on central deputation will be on proforma basis. The promotions were recommended by the screening committee.

Subsequently, Mehta, and Dulloo will be now financial commissioners in their respective departments. Umang Narula will be a financial commissioner with Governor.

400 posts in Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments created

The SAC has approved re-designation of 400 posts of Paravets as Veterinary Pharmacists/Stock Assistants in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments which were created last year in September.

In order to provide healthcare facilities to the livestock in the State, these 400 posts of Paravets were created by the SAC for the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments. Since the posts of Paravets did not exist in these departments as per rules, a need was felt to re-designate these posts to ensure early recruitment against these posts, it said.

Of the 400 posts, 220 posts have been re-designated as Veterinary Pharmacists in the Animal Husbandry Department and 180 posts as Stock Assistants in the Sheep Husbandry Department.

Of these posts, 218 posts falling under direct quota (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 108 Stock Assistants) shall be referred to the Services Selection Board for recruitment under SRO-202 of 2015. The remaining 182 posts (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 72 posts of Stock Assistants) will be filled up from in the department in accordance with promotion rules, it said.

Family courts in Srinagar, Jammu

The SAC also cleared establishment of two family courts in Srinagar and Jammu capitals and created 29 posts for various categories.

The establishment of family courts will help to promote conciliation in and secure speedy settlement of disputes relating to marriage and family affairs and for matters connected thereto.

Pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Family Courts, Act has been enacted in the State in November, 2018. The High Court processed a proposal for establishment of three Courts in Jammu and three Courts in Srinagar and one each in rest of the districts with supporting staff. There is a pendency of around 12,000 cases relating to family disputes in different courts of the State. Out of these cases, 3,768 cases are pending in Jammu district and 1,431 cases in Srinagar district. The newly established Courts shall be able to fast pace the cases to provide timely justice to the people.

The posts approved for the family courts include District Judges, Principal Counselor, Counselors, Section Officer, Data Entry Operator, Superintendent Witness Assistance, Superintendent Witness Mediation, Superintendent for Legal Aid, Nazir, Reader, Copyist, Driver, Jamadar, Sweeper, Chowkidar and posts of Senior Scale Stenographer, Ahlimad, Orderlies for Assistance, Orderlies for Mediation and Orderlies for Legal Aid and posts of Orderlies at Jammu and Srinagar.

Time bound promotion to Homeopathic medical officers

The SAC also approved time bound promotion scheme for Homeopathic Medical Officers on the pattern of Allopathic and Ayurvedic/Unani doctors.

The time bound promotion scheme is available to Allopathic/Ayurvedic and ISM doctors. The cadre of Homeopathic Medical Officers has been created in 2006 with creation of 30 posts of Medical Officers, two posts in each District Hospital and one post each for Government Medical College, Srinagar/Jammu.

Proposal of the Health & Medical Education Department for introduction of time bound promotion scheme for the Medical Officers of Homeopathy in the Department of Indian System of Medicines is on the analogy of Medical Officers, Ayurveda/Unani.

As a result, 16 Medical Officers recruited in 2007 will be entitled to first time bound promotion notionally from January 2019 and regularly from April 1. The time bound promotion will be purely a monetary incentive without any linkage to the seniority.

