‘Juma-tul-Vida to be observed as Youm-e-Qudus and Youm-e-Kashmir’

SRINAGAR: As a convention, Hurriyat Conference (M) has announced that Juma-tul-Vida – the last Friday of Ramadan – will be observed as Youm-e-Qudus and Youm-e-Kashmir. It has urged imams and khateebs to raise voice for the peaceful settlement of the world’s two oldest and lingering disputes – Palestine and Kashmir – on this day and press upon the international community to play its role towards resolving these disputes.

In a statement, a Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said that on the occasion of Youm-e-Qudus and Youm-e-Kashmir, a resolution framed by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) will be passed in all the masjids, shrines and Imambaras of Kashmir so that a fresh message is conveyed to the international community about the need to address the Kashmir dispute in accordance to the will and aspirations of its people.

He said the resolution will call for an end to “atrocities” being inflicted on the peace-loving people of Kashmir. The “atrocities”, the spokesperson said include “worst form of human rights violations, continuous detention of resistance leaders and activists since past many years, and the prolonged detention of hundreds of youth in various jails in and outside the State and the ultimate use of military might crush the genuine struggle in Kashmir”.

The message for the international community in a bid to wake up their conscience on this occasion will also be for seeking the freedom of Baitul-Maqadas (Qibla-e-Awal) and to end the atrocities being committed on the people of Palestine, he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson strongly denounced the use of brute force including live bullets and lethal pellets on the peaceful protestors at Muhammadpura, Kulgam, where more than 70 youth sustained injuries with many of them hit by pellets in eyes and many battling for life.

He termed the forces’ action against the protestors as ultimate repression, inhuman and highly undemocratic act that deserves all condemnation.

The Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said that it was because of the unbridled powers given to government forces that they resort to indiscriminate use of pellets and live bullets on protestors knowing that they won’t be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the amalgam while recalling the gruesome double rape and murder of Asiya and Neolofar of Shopian that took place in May 2009, expressed dismay that even after a decade the culprits involved in the act continue to remain scot-free.

Justice continues to be causality while as the families of victims were denied any compensation or relief by all the successive regimes, the spokesperson said.

He also paid tributes to two militants killed in an encounter with government forces in Kokernag, Anantnag on Tuesday.

