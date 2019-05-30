HC gives SMC three weeks for report on city garbage management, disposal

SRINAGAR: The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to place a report before court indicating stepwise method of garbage collection, segregation and dumping and the ultimate treatment accorded to it.

The court also directed the SMC to specifically inform it about the manner in which garbage is collected from households and the location of the dumping sites.

It was also directed to SMC to give a list of the locations at which it has installed segregated dustbins in the city of Srinagar and the manner and schedule in which the garbage is collected from them.

The court said, “Pursuant to our last order dated 1 May 2019, a status report dated 27 May 2019 has been filed. A bare perusal thereof would show that no concrete steps at all have been taken with regard to the order dated 1 May 2019. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has filed a status report dated 27 May 2019 merely setting out proposals made by the Chief Sanitation Officer without anything more.”

Meanwhile Advocate Moomin Khan, appearing for SMC, sought the attention of the court to para No. 7 of the status report dated 27.05.2019, thereby stating that the respondent Corporation submits, as had been highlighted in the previous status reports, the complete project is being run by the respondent Corporation from its internal resources. In this regard, submissions were made in the status report dated 11.05.2018 filed in terms of order dated 16.04.2018 at paragraph 4, wherein it has been stated that the respondent Corporation had addressed a communication bearing No. SMC/PS/COM/1982 dated 10.05.2018 to the Housing and Urban Development Department requesting the administrative department for requisite financial support. However it is submitted that no financial support has been extended to the Corporation till date.”

The court after hearing directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to consider the request made by the SMC and take a decision thereon within three weeks. “The same shall be informed to the Housing and Urban Development Department and place it on record before the next date of hearing,” the court said.

Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG), B A Dar also informed court that he will bring a report with regard to the Solid Waste Management bylaws positively before the next date. “Such report shall be filed within three weeks from today,” court directed.

The court will hear the matter again on July 29.

