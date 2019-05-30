Hajj-2019: Orientation program schedule announced for 2nd phase

Srinagar: The State Haj Committee has announced dates and venues for the second phase of the compulsory Haj orientation-cum-training programme for pilgrims hailing from different districts of the State.

The orientation programme for pilgrims from Anantnag district will be held at Government Degree College Boys (Auditorium) Anantnag on June 11, 12, and 13, 2019.

The orientation for pilgrims from Baramulla will be held at Masjid-i-Amin Shah (Baitul Mukarram) Baramulla, Town Hall Kunzer, Jamia Masjid Palhalan, and Dak Bunaglow Sopore, on 12th, 13th, 15th and 17th June 2019 respectively.

The training for pilgrims from Budgam will be held at Jamaia Masjid Beerwah Masjid Darul Amaan, Chadoora (Near Sheikhul Alam High School), and Jamia Masjid Budgam on 11th, 12th and 13th June respectively.

Similarly, the training for pilgrims from Bandipora will be held at Peer Masjid Bandipora on 15th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from Ganderbal will be held at Markazi Hanfia Jamia Masjid Beehama on 17th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from Kulgam will be held at Jamia Masjid Kulgam on 11 and 12 June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from Kupwara will be held at Masjid-i-Murshadeen, Kupwara, and Jamia Masjid, Handwara on 15th and 17th June 2019 respectively.

The training for pilgrims from Pulwama will be held at Jamia Masjid, National Highway, Awantipora and Hazrat Mir Saheb Jamia Masjid Washbugh, SBI, Pulwama on 11th and 12th June 2019 respectively.

The training for pilgrims from Shopian will be held at Jamia Masjid, Shopian on 11th and 12th June 2019.

Similarly, the training for pilgrims from Srinagar will be held at Haj House, Bemina Srinagar on 10th, 11th, 12th, and 15th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from Jammu district will be held at Masjid-i-Goni Khan Bawa Wali Gali Shahidi Chowk, Jammu on June 10, 2019.

Similarly, the training for pilgrims from district Samba will be held at Conference Hall of DC Office Nandni Hills, Samba on 11th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Kathua will be held at Conference Hall of DC Office, Kathua on 12th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Reasi will be held at PWD Dak Banglow near Bus Stand, Reasi on 15 June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Kishtwar will be held at Meeting Hall DC Office Kishtwar on 15th June 2019.

Similarly, the training for pilgrims from district Ramban will be held at Jamia Masjid near old Petrol Pump Banihal and Jamia Qadeem, Ramban on June 11 and 12 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Doda will be held at DC Office, Doda on 13th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Poonch will be held at Community Hall, Poonch on 12th June, 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Rajouri will be held at PWD Dak Banglow, Rajouri on 11th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Udhampur will be held at Eid Gah Adesh Colony Udhampur on 13th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Leh will be held at Sindhu Sanskriti Hall, Leh on 10th June 2019.

The training for pilgrims from district Kargil will be held at Conference Hall, Kargil on 09th June 2019.

