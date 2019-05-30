Governor launches online registration for Amarnath Yatra

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Wednesday launched online registration facility for Amarnath yatra on pilot basis.

Chief Executive Officer SASB Umang Narula said the facility has been developed with the support of NIC.

For yatra this year commencing from 1st July, online registration will be available to 500 intending pilgrims per day from both routes i.e. 250 from Pahalgam route and 250 from the Baltal route.

For availing the online registration pilgrims will have to upload Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by the Doctor/ Hospitals nominated by the State/ UT Governments along with fee of Rs. 200 per person. Computer generated Yatra Slips (in triplicate) with QR Code and Bar Code, along with CHC in original will have to be presented at Access Control Gates at Domel/ Chandanwari, without which no one will be allowed to proceed further.

As a new initiative, Shrine Board is introducing QR Coding/ Bar Coding of Yatra Permit Forms (YPFs). The QR Code in linked with Yatri’s database including mobile number. The YPF with QR Code will be scanned at both Access Control Gates Domel & Chandanwari and intermediate Camps. This will help in enumeration of Yatris and their tracking on real time basis. For detailed procedure of online registration, a link has been provided on the SASB website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

The Shrine Board will closely monitor the pilot project of and strive to make it successful so that online

registration of pilgrims is increased in future, an official statement issued here said.

