Sopore: Government forces Thursday laid a siege to Sopore village in north Kashmir and launched a search operation.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 22RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF laid a siege to Banpura, Dangerpora village of Sopore.

They said that the cordon-and-search operation after suspicion of militant movement in the area.

The forces are conducting door to door searches in the area.

