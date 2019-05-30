Encounter rages in Sopore village after several hours of siege

Srinagar: Encounter started between militants and government forces on Thursday after several hours of search operation in a village of Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Reports said that after hours long search operation, gunfight started between militants and forces in Dangerpora village.

Reports said that a joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the Bunpora Mohalla of Dangerpora Sopore area this morning.

As the officials yet not confirm encounter however locals said that firing was going on when this report was being filed.

Meanwhile authorities suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure in wake of the operation.

