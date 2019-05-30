Clashes erupt during Kulgam gunfight

Dozens injured in clashes, trapped militants escape

Shopian: About 50 people were wounded in stone throwing clashes that broke out in Kulgam village on Wednesday to thwart cordon and search operation, helping trapped militants escape.

A joint team of government forces comprising police and army laid cordon and search operation around a house where two militants were trapped, witnesses said. They said that firefight continued for sometime before the house was reduced to rubble.

Soon after the news of gunfight broke out in the area, scores of youth hit the streets and hurled forces with stones. Forces replied with tear smoke shells, pellets and live ammunition to break up the crowd resulting in wounding around 50 people.

Doctors posted in Kulgam said that four persons were shifted to SMHS Srinagar including a person with bullet injury in abdomen.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary stated the condition of the injured youth critical. He said the youth had received bullet in the abdomen and underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, many youth thronged the hospital to donate blood for the injured youth.

According to locals, the youth pelted forces with stones when they were trying to spot bodies of militants from ruins of the house

“They left the spot with the intention that militants were dead after intense stoning by the protesters,” one of the locals said. However, he said that people retrieved militants alive from the rubble.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam Gurender Singh told Kashmir Reader that militants escaped in early exchange of fire. He said militants put some explosive material in the house, which resulted into its damage.

