Civilian, forces personnel killed in Shopian gunfight; Militant also killed

SHOPIAN: A civilian, a government forces personnel and a militant and a was killed in Shopian’s Pinjora village during a gunfight Wednesday evening. A gunfight between militants and government forces was underway in the village, till last reports came in.

A civilian, a security personnel and a militant lost their lives, PTI quoted police.

Police officials could not be contacted despite repeated efforts, however, family sources identified the slain civilian as Sajad Ahmad Paray of Badrhama village.

Two militants are believed to be trapped in a residential house at Pinjora.

Earlier police sources said that around 1pm a joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Guglura locality of Pinjora on ‘inputs about the presence of militants’.

Locals said that as soon the news of cordon and search operation spread in the area, hundreds of youth from adjoining areas assembled at the village and started pelting forces with stones.

At least 40 persons sustained injuries including the youth who succumbed to firearm injury, local sources said.

Doctors at district hospital Shopian said that 10 injured persons were referred to SMHS for specialised treatments. Two of the injured have firearm injuries in legs and are stable, they said.

Sajad, according to family sources, had succumbed on way to hospital.

After massive clashes, witnesses said, reinforcement was rushed to the area and at around 6:30pm “contact with militants was established”.

