7 injured in road accident in Kawoosa

BUDGAM: Seven people including women and girls were injured in a road accident in Kawoosa area of Narbal in Budgam district on Wednesday.

Local sources said that a load carrier (auto) plying on Srinagar-Gulmarg road hit at least seven people after the driver lost control on the vehicle.

The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Ganai, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganai, Mariya, daughter of Abdul Ahad ganai , Nisha daughter of Abdul Ahad Ganai, Firdous Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Nabi Wani, all residents of Check Kawoosa and Nayeema, wife of Ajaz Ahmad Shiekh and Afrooza, wife of Mohammad Ayoub Khan, residents of Kawoosa Khalisa.

Afroza and Abdul Ahad were referred to SKIMS where they are in a critical condition, police sources said.

The vehicle was driven by Mohammad Amin Ganai, resident of Pandach Ganderbal, police said.

